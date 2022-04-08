Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells 34,812 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. 583,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 12.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

