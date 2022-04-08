Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $545,760.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $545,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RLAY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after buying an additional 641,001 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 504,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

