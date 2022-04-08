Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,490,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
