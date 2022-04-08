Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,490,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 140.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 54.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 390.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.