Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $15,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,795,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 29.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

