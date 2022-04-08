Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $219,132.60 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total value of $208,379.16.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $213.92 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

