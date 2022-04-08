Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $775,198.17 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $120.95 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.28.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.