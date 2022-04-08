Insider Selling: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Sells 66,239 Shares of Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £506,728.35 ($664,561.77).

LON ELIX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 735 ($9.64). 9,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 682.07. Elixirr International plc has a one year low of GBX 387.93 ($5.09) and a one year high of GBX 780 ($10.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £339.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

