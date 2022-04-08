Insider Selling: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Sells 66,239 Shares of Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £506,728.35 ($664,561.77).
LON ELIX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 735 ($9.64). 9,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 682.07. Elixirr International plc has a one year low of GBX 387.93 ($5.09) and a one year high of GBX 780 ($10.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £339.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67.
