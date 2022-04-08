Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $124,715.30 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $124,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 215,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.