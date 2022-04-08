Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman Sells 145,416 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

