Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CI traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $257.90. 1,458,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day moving average is $223.11. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $747,950,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.