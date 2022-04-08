Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $347,550.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CPK opened at $138.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

