Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 3,352 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CERT stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Certara by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.