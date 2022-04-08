Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $19,556.22 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $19,556.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Scott Terrillion sold 1,787 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $20,336.06.

On Friday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $20,291.88.

CARA stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

