Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $317.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.89.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after buying an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after buying an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

