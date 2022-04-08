Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Acquires £19,510.26 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennett bought 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($25,587.23).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 400.14.

Get Synthomer alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.25) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.84) to GBX 575 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.19).

Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.