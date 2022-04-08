Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAY stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $40.44. 1,195,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
