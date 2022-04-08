Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $40.44. 1,195,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

