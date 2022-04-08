Insider Buying: Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE) Insider Acquires 553,795 Shares of Stock

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Seymour purchased 553,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,537.95 ($7,262.89).
Block Energy stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1.23 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 4,045,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,696. The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Block Energy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.29 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.35.
