Insider Buying: Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE) Insider Acquires 553,795 Shares of Stock

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Seymour purchased 553,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,537.95 ($7,262.89).

Block Energy stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1.23 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 4,045,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,696. The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Block Energy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.29 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.35.

Get Block Energy alerts:

Block Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns working interests in Block IX, Block XI, Norio onshore oil field, and Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.