Insider Buying: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $1,045,000.00 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $187,317.50.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the third quarter worth $235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 301.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 562.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 90,118 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

