Insider Buying: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $1,045,000.00 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $187,317.50.
- On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26.
Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40.
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.
