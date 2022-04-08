Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INGXF. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.40. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.