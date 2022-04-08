Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.