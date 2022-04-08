Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 493,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

