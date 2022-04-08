Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.49

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.49 and traded as low as $98.56. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $100.16, with a volume of 12,381,315 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $127,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 155.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,880 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,905,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,623,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,582,000 after buying an additional 490,974 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

