Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 52,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 94,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Get Indiva alerts:

Indiva Company Profile (CVE:NDVA)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.