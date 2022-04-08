Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 52,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 94,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.
Indiva Company Profile (CVE:NDVA)
