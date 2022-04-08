indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.49. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 219,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

