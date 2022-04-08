Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Down 11%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) was down 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 13,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$12.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.
About Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA)
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.