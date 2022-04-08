Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.34. Immatics shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

