Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 428,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

