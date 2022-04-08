Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 in the last three months.
NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.68.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.