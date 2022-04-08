Illuvium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.53 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $396.05 million and $20.53 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $608.50 or 0.01392184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.80 or 0.07485579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,775.38 or 1.00154112 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

