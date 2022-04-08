Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.62.

ITW stock opened at $204.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $201.86 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

