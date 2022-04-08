Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $202.68

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $202.68 and last traded at $205.14, with a volume of 1084353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.