Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,772 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

