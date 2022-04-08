Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

ADT opened at $7.15 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

