IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 3,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,051,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $723.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.68.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

