IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,895. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $714.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.68.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

