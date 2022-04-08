Ieq Capital LLC Sells 902 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.