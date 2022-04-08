Ieq Capital LLC Sells 721 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,575 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

HAL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

