Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,024 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

MCHI opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

