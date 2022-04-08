Ieq Capital LLC Sells 37,062 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,062 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.