Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in eBay by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.38 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.