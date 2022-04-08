Ieq Capital LLC Sells 272 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $531,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 149,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.