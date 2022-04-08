Ieq Capital LLC Sells 127 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.49.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.08.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.