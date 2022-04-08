Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $19,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,237.

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.07 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.