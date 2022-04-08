Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 29.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $23,962,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $9,476,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $438,479 in the last three months.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

