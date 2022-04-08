Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $759.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $712.24 and a 200-day moving average of $764.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.