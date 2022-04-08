Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE:EXR opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.