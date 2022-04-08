Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

