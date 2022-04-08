Ieq Capital LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 215,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.23 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

