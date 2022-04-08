Ieq Capital LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Anaplan by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $10,854,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PLAN opened at $65.22 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
