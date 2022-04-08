Ieq Capital LLC Has $414,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

