Ieq Capital LLC Has $393,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.